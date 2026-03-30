Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,189.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,236 to GBX 2,296 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,410 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,850 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of DLN stock traded up GBX 18.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,533.44. The company had a trading volume of 400,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,778.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,745.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 1,469.33 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,106.

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 98.40 EPS for the quarter. Derwent London had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 40.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current year.

About Derwent London

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Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt.

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