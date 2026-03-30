iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 421,905 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 26th total of 642,479 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

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iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS remained flat at $13.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 189,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,428. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Further Reading

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