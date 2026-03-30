Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Declines By 34.6%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 329 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 26th total of 503 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 601 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.12.

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Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (GSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an market-value weighted index of fundamentally-selected US investment-grade corporate bonds, maturing between one to five years. GSIG was launched on Jul 7, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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