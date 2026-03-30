Short Interest in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Grows By 45.2%

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,903,230 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 26th total of 1,310,462 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,812,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.25 and a 200-day moving average of $371.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

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