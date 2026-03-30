Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 10.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock to $97.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $119.4770. Approximately 13,123,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,616,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.24.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Gary S. Pinkus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $207,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,904.20. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,502,176.85. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 370,092 shares of company stock worth $61,365,925 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 10.3%

The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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