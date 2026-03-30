ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $104.97. Approximately 18,500,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 18,881,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.61.

ServiceNow Trading Up 5.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.