YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,747 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 26th total of 39,153 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YBIT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

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YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.3054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 5,251.0%.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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