AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,792 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the February 26th total of 38,425 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Invested Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 450,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,199. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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