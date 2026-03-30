Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,522,390 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 26th total of 1,786,979 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,186,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.49. 1,803,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

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Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hafnia had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 35.54%.The company had revenue of $599.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFN. MHR Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 18,496,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,928,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hafnia by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,742,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,522,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hafnia by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,870,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 571,909 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Hafnia by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 827,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 794,334 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFN shares. Dnb Carnegie cut Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hafnia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAFN

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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