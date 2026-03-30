Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Head to Head Analysis

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and Avalon Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Teck Resources and Avalon Rare Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 12 6 2 2.50 Avalon Rare Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Teck Resources currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Teck Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Avalon Rare Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $10.76 billion 2.16 $1.00 billion $2.02 23.90 Avalon Rare Metals $40,000.00 884.99 -$3.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares Teck Resources and Avalon Rare Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Rare Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Rare Metals has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Avalon Rare Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 12.98% 5.90% 3.43% Avalon Rare Metals -5,445.83% -4.27% -3.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avalon Rare Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Avalon Rare Metals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

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Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avalon Rare Metals

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Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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