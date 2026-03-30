Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2026 – Ovintiv had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up from $52.00.

3/27/2026 – Ovintiv is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2026 – Ovintiv is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2026 – Ovintiv was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation to “strong-buy”.

3/19/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Ovintiv was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/25/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Ovintiv is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Ovintiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Ovintiv was upgraded by Scotiabank from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/9/2026 – Ovintiv was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

2/3/2026 – Ovintiv was upgraded by Stephens to “hold”.

2/3/2026 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Ovintiv is now covered by Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Ovintiv was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/29/2026 – Ovintiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Get Ovintiv Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $261,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,414.20. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $634,461.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,159.76. The trade was a 17.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.