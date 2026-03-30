Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Rises By 24.6%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,946,436 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 26th total of 19,221,948 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,692,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IEF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,429,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060,494. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 979,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 526,374 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 71,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.