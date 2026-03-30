Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Rises By 24.6%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,946,436 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 26th total of 19,221,948 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,692,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of IEF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,429,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060,494. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $98.04.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.
Further Reading
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