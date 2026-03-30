ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Short Interest Update

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,279,487 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 2,636,739 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,288,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,820. ATI has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $168.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75.

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ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

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Insider Activity

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

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Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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