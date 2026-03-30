Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.63. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 4,278 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Hochschild Mining Stock Up 0.4%

About Hochschild Mining

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

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Hochschild Mining plc is a London?based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by?product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th?century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

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