Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,696 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 26th total of 22,209 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

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Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed?end, externally managed registered investment company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OXLCP. The firm’s primary objective is to generate high current income and capital appreciation potential by investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). It employs a hybrid investment strategy that includes both debt and equity tranches of U.S. senior secured loans, providing investors with exposure to floating?rate assets that can adjust with interest?rate movements.

The company’s portfolio is predominantly comprised of equity and debt tranches of newly issued and seasoned CLOs managed by established asset managers.

Further Reading

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