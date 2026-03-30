CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Posts Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
Here are the key takeaways from CVD Equipment’s conference call:
- The company entered a definitive agreement to sell its SDC business to Atlas Copco for approximately $16.9 million in cash (expected close Q2 2026), which management says will sharpen focus on core CVD Equipment operations and strengthen the balance sheet.
- Management has launched a transformation plan that includes transitioning to outsourced fabrication and completed a workforce reduction in the CVD division, expected to cut annual operating costs by about $1.8 million in 2026.
- Orders and backlog weakened materially: Q4 revenue fell to $5.0 million (down 33% year-over-year and sequentially), full-year orders dropped to $13.0 million from $28.0 million, and year?end backlog declined to $6.6 million from $19.4 million a year earlier.
- Revenue concentration is high, with two customers representing about 53% of Q4 revenue and ~41% of full?year revenue, highlighting customer concentration risk for the CVD Equipment segment.
- Cash and liquidity outlook: year-end cash was $8.7 million, net cash used in operations was $3.7 million for 2025, and management expects current cash plus ~$14–15 million of net SDC sale proceeds to provide at least a 12?month runway and intends to invest proceeds in U.S. Treasuries.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 8.4%
CVD Equipment stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $4.56. 172,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,281. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million, a PE ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.25.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVD Equipment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CVD Equipment has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.
The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.
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