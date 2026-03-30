CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Posts Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from CVD Equipment’s conference call:

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The company entered a definitive agreement to sell its SDC business to Atlas Copco for approximately $16.9 million in cash (expected close Q2 2026), which management says will sharpen focus on core CVD Equipment operations and strengthen the balance sheet.

The company entered a definitive agreement to sell its to Atlas Copco for approximately in cash (expected close Q2 2026), which management says will sharpen focus on core CVD Equipment operations and strengthen the balance sheet. Management has launched a transformation plan that includes transitioning to outsourced fabrication and completed a workforce reduction in the CVD division, expected to cut annual operating costs by about $1.8 million in 2026.

Management has launched a transformation plan that includes transitioning to outsourced fabrication and completed a workforce reduction in the CVD division, expected to cut annual operating costs by about in 2026. Orders and backlog weakened materially: Q4 revenue fell to $5.0 million (down 33% year-over-year and sequentially), full-year orders dropped to $13.0 million from $28.0 million, and year?end backlog declined to $6.6 million from $19.4 million a year earlier.

Orders and backlog weakened materially: Q4 revenue fell to $5.0 million (down year-over-year and sequentially), full-year orders dropped to $13.0 million from $28.0 million, and year?end backlog declined to $6.6 million from $19.4 million a year earlier. Revenue concentration is high, with two customers representing about 53% of Q4 revenue and ~41% of full?year revenue, highlighting customer concentration risk for the CVD Equipment segment.

Revenue concentration is high, with two customers representing about of Q4 revenue and ~41% of full?year revenue, highlighting customer concentration risk for the CVD Equipment segment. Cash and liquidity outlook: year-end cash was $8.7 million, net cash used in operations was $3.7 million for 2025, and management expects current cash plus ~$14–15 million of net SDC sale proceeds to provide at least a 12?month runway and intends to invest proceeds in U.S. Treasuries.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 8.4%

CVD Equipment stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $4.56. 172,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,281. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million, a PE ratio of -227.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 93.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVD Equipment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CVD Equipment has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About CVD Equipment

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CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.

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