Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,304,355 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 26th total of 1,661,188 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 674,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

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Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

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The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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