Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHDGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,304,355 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 26th total of 1,661,188 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 674,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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