RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $185.57 and last traded at $186.8560. 5,018,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,303,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.71.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

RTX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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