Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.47, FiscalAI reports.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 14.3%

Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 836,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,227. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.08.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JSPR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 1,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating advances in immunobiology into therapies for serious and rare diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s research and development efforts center on engineered biologics and cell-based approaches designed to address complications in hematologic conditions and improve outcomes in transplant medicine.

Central to Jasper’s pipeline is JSP191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor, which is being evaluated to enhance donor hematopoietic stem cell engraftment in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

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