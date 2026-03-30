FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,403 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 26th total of 5,908 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,209 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. 3,754,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,203. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. FGI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FGI. Zacks Research downgraded FGI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FGI Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

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