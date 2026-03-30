Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $352.14 and last traded at $355.28. Approximately 66,430,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 61,301,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.83.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.96, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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