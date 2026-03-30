Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.7510. 45,805,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 45,827,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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