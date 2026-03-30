Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Legend Power Systems Trading Down 7.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$10.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.49, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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