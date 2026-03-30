Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Star Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

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