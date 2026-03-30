Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $38.0480, with a volume of 4419270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

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Amcor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,961,000 after buying an additional 37,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $308,724,000. M&G PLC raised its stake in Amcor by 26.6% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,672,000 after buying an additional 22,737,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 103.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,344,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

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Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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