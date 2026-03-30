iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 105,763 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 26th total of 86,124 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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