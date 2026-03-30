iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 105,763 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 26th total of 86,124 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

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iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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