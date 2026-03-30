Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 208659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77.

Power Metals Company Profile

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Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

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