Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $10.00. Edenred shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 2,630 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edenred to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Edenred from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Edenred Stock Performance

Edenred Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

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Edenred is a global leader in prepaid corporate services, offering a suite of digital and paper-based solutions designed to enhance employee benefits, streamline expense management and support corporate fleets. The company originated in 1962 as part of the Accor group and was listed as an independent entity on Euronext Paris in 2010. Today, Edenred operates under the Ticket Restaurant® brand, which remains a flagship offering for meal voucher programs, alongside a host of other employee engagement and incentive tools.

The company’s core products and services include employee benefits such as meal vouchers, food allowances and leisure gift certificates, as well as incentive and rewards programs that help organizations motivate and recognize their workforce.

Further Reading

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