Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.4137 and last traded at $2.4137. 25,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 434,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSRYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.20.

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Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 0.6%

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne?based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

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