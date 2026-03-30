GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.20. Approximately 30,687,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 10,392,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19.

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About GSTechnologies

(Get Free Report)

GSTechnologies is a global technology company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, GST. The group operates three core businesses across blockchain payments and financial services, forex, as well as cryptoasset exchange. The group has operations in the UK, Lithuania, Singapore, and Australia.

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