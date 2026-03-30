Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $25.60. Obayashi shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 117 shares changing hands.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

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Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan?based general contractor specializing in large?scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

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