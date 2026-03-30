Insider Selling: Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Director Sells 134,145 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Laura Wagner sold 134,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.76, for a total transaction of C$1,309,255.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 215,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,106,744.80. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their position.

Discovery Silver Stock Up 1.2%

TSE DSV traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.29. 1,664,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,330. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 2.50. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.78.

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Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery Silver had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of C$368.88 million during the quarter.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

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