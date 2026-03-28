Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,065,983 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the February 26th total of 2,045,972 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,768,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

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Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 630,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 1,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 274,892 shares during the period. Alchemi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,752,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,413. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of anti-infective products targeting drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s research efforts are centered on novel therapeutic agents designed to address serious community-acquired and hospital-acquired infections where current treatment options are limited by emerging resistance.

The company’s lead product candidate, sulopenem, is being evaluated in both intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and intra-abdominal infections (IAI).

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