Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 2.6%

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 1,871.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 325,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Diagnostics this week:

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.