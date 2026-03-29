Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.
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Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 2.6%
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 1,871.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 325,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Diagnostics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Diagnostics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Won expanded access with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and is pushing for Medicare/commercial payer wins, which could materially enlarge addressable market and reimbursement prospects. Lucid Diagnostics signals expanded VA market access and 29% sequential test volume
- Positive Sentiment: Strong test-volume growth: management reported ~29% sequential growth in EsoGuard tests processed (3,664 tests in Q4), indicating improving commercial traction. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat consensus ($1.50M reported vs. $1.39M expected), showing top-line improvement versus prior-year quarter. Zacks: Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted strengthened clinical evidence with positive real?world data (largest reported experience for esophageal precancer detection), which can support adoption and payer discussions. PR Newswire: Business Update & Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $3.00 price target, representing sizable upside from current levels if execution continues. Benzinga: Needham Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted a Q4 business update and provided slides/webcast; multiple earnings-call transcripts and slides are available for investors evaluating management commentary and forward guidance. Quarterly Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss on profitability: Lucid reported a Q4 EPS of -$0.10 vs. consensus -$0.07, a larger-than-expected loss that likely drove near-term selling pressure despite revenue strength. InsiderMonkey: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.
Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.
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