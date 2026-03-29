Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Neil Macdonald Sells 112,652 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Neil Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,434.46. The trade was a 66.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.4%

HPE stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,826,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,983,000 after purchasing an additional 416,972 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,563.7% during the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 55,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 424,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Summary

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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