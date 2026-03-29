Solayer SOL Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for about $93.77 or 0.00141020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $62.74 million and approximately $12.71 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,472.04 or 0.99969023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 138,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 138,175.03645683. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 94.36894539 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $929.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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