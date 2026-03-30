First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 214,938 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 26th total of 144,029 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 709,693 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,401,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,376,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,602.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 391,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 382,941 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

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The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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