Short Interest in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Rises By 44.1%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 836,604 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 26th total of 580,377 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,976,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20,425.2% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 148,643,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,339,000 after purchasing an additional 147,919,464 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,039,000 after buying an additional 7,917,178 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $316,679,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17,493.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 700,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,597,000 after buying an additional 696,944 shares during the period.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 941,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,130. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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