Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 30th (ADI, AGRO, BKG, BMI, BSAC, CART, CCL, CELH, CRWD, ENOV)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 30th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $389.00 price target on the stock.

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Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 4,020 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,080.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $173.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.60.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $425.00 target price on the stock.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $212.00 price target on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:RENX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

South32 (LON:S32) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 280 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 260.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

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