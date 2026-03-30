Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 30th (ADI, AGRO, BKG, BMI, BSAC, CART, CCL, CELH, CRWD, ENOV)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 30th:
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $389.00 price target on the stock.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $173.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.
Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.60.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $425.00 target price on the stock.
TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $212.00 price target on the stock.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.
Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:RENX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
South32 (LON:S32) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 280 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 260.
Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.
South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
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