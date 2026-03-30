Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $20.00

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.47.

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Campbell’s Trading Up 0.5%

CPB stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.11. 4,007,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.02. Campbell’s has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $325,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,884.78. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 83.7% in the third quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Campbell’s by 840.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Campbell’s during the third quarter valued at about $77,940,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the third quarter worth about $12,992,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

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Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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