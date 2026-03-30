Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BUR. Wall Street Zen cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

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Burford Capital Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 5,229,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,522. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.66. Burford Capital has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $15.10.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 147.0%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,051,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,722 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 325.4% in the second quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,917 shares during the last quarter. Langdon Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,661,000. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,078,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after buying an additional 1,551,357 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Burford Capital

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Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

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