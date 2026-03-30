Short Interest in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Drops By 22.5%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 495,911 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 26th total of 639,717 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 413,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,074.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 210,741 shares during the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,336,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 1,810.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 128,425 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,920,000.

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Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 1.4%

ARGT traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 312,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $791.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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