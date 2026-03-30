BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,306 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 26th total of 14,886 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BKEM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.15. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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