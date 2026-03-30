BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,306 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 26th total of 14,886 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BKEM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.15. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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