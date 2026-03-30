Short Interest in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Rises By 25.2%

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,710 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 26th total of 49,283 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGHM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,598,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,791 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the third quarter worth $32,932,000.

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Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CGHM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 351,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,588. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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