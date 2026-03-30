Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 356,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 159,056 shares.The stock last traded at $231.05 and had previously closed at $230.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 312.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.