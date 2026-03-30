BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 104,054 shares.The stock last traded at $49.51 and had previously closed at $49.47.
BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.08.
BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -221.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF
BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
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