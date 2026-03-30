BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 183,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 104,054 shares.The stock last traded at $49.51 and had previously closed at $49.47.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.08.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -221.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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