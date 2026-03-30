InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk Sells 1,000 Shares

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Curtis Nikiforuk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$18,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,394.42. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.3%

InPlay Oil stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. InPlay Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.69. The firm has a market cap of C$501.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.92.

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InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -337.50%.

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

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About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

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