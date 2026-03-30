Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 30th (ACSO, ATH, AURA, BIG, BTE, BYG, CDNL, CJ, CNQ, ENT)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 30th:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 550 price target on the stock.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 105 target price on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has GBX 860 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,140.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$55.00.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,200 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.50.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 56 target price on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 450 price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 160 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $345.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 690 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 710.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$35.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 330 target price on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

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