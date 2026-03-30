Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 30th (ACSO, ATH, AURA, BIG, BTE, BYG, CDNL, CJ, CNQ, ENT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 30th:

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 550 price target on the stock.

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Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 105 target price on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has GBX 860 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,140.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$55.00.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,200 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.50.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 56 target price on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 450 price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 160 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $345.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 690 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 710.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$35.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 330 target price on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

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