Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Down 9% – Time to Sell?

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.3390. Approximately 2,699,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,402,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Precigen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

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Precigen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,588.21% and a positive return on equity of 2,317.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

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Precigen, Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines. The company leverages proprietary gene and cell therapy platforms to design targeted therapies for oncology, infectious diseases and rare conditions. Precigen’s approach combines synthetic biology, immuno-oncology and microbiome engineering to create precision treatments intended to enhance efficacy while minimizing off-target effects.

The centerpiece of Precigen’s technology is its OmniCAR platform, which enables the rapid generation of adaptable chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell products.

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