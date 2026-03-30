accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 550 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.25% from the stock’s previous close.
ACSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Shore Capital Group raised shares of accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Matthew Boyle sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265, for a total value of £28,710.10. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
About accesso Technology Group
At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward
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